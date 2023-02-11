Meet the six new boys heading into the Love Island villa – including one Irish hunk

Things are set to heat up in the Love Island villa as Casa Amor makes its long-awaited return.

For the sixth time in the show’s history, the boys and girls will be split into separate villas in the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by six new stunning girls and six new gorgeous guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

Here’s everything we know about the six new boys heading into the Love Island villa – including one Irish hunk:

Kain Reed

Kain Reed is a 21-year-old energy consultant from Newcastle.

Speaking about which of the girls he has his eye on, the 21-year-old said: “If I had my choice it would be Samie, as soon as I start talking to her I think there’s a good chance it could happen.”

“I also like Lana, she’s obviously coupled up, but in Casa Amor the other boys aren’t there so we’ll have to see what happens won’t we?!”

On what he’s looking for in a partner, Kain revealed: “Someone that’s fun and on the same level as me. I want someone that wants to go travelling and also someone that is loyal.”

Ryan Weekley

Ryan Weekley is a 22-year-old steel erector from Nottingham.

Speaking about what he’ll bring to the villa, Ryan said: “I’m going to be funny and bring good energy. I’ll also be cheeky as well.”

On which of the girls he wants to couple up with, the 22-year-old said: “Samie, because she’s great to look at and I think we have the same interests. We both want to travel, so I’d love to travel around the world with her.”

Ryan added: “I’ll let a girl know if I’m interested but I’d never put pressure on anything. I

do like eye contact, Tom’s been doing it a fair bit in there and the girls seem to like it.”

Frankie Davey

Frankie Davey is a 22-year-old pro boxer from Ipswich.

Summing up his dating technique, Frankie said; “I don’t usually have to do a lot of chasing… so it might be a little bit of a switch up in the Villa.”

“I’m aware that I might have to take the boxing gloves off and get the grafting gloves on.”

Speaking about which girls he has his eye on, the 22-year-old mysteriously said: “There’s two girls that have caught my eye.. one would be a more difficult one to pursue.”

Maxwell Samuda

Maxwell Samuda is a 23-year-old finance student and restaurant host from London.

Ahead of his stint in the villa, the Londoner said: “I’ll definitely speak my mind, I won’t be afraid to go after what I want or tell it as it is.”

Speaking about which girls he has his eye on, Maxwell revealed: “Samie. She keeps it real and she seems like she’s not afraid to speak her mind.”

The finance student is looking for “kindness and honesty” in a girl.

Bayley Mummery

Bayley Mummery is a 25-year-old operations manager from Surrey.

Speaking about which girls he has his eye on, the 25-year-old said: “Samie, she’s my type to a T. If you asked my mum or dad my type they would literally describe her.”

On what kind of Islander he’s going to be, Bayley said: “I’ll be very open, I’m not afraid to talk about my feelings and give others advice if they need it.”

“I’m also in there for myself, so I’m going to have to put myself first when it comes to the

girls. If I tread on a few toes, so be it.”

Martin Akinola

Martin Akinola is a 27-year-old senior software engineer from Dublin.

The 27-year-old is friends with Love Island 2022 alum Dami Hope.

Ahead of his stint in the villa, Martin revealed Dami told him: “‘Do your thing, be yourself and everyone else will get to know you, and get to see why we’re friends.'”

“He was saying, ‘You tell the boys on a night out, ‘This is how to talk to a girl,’ now go and show them how it’s done.’ I was like, I can do that!”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

