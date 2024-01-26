Meet the six contestants hoping to represent Ireland at the Eurovision

Ireland’s chances of victory at Eurovision 2024 will take centre stage this Friday night in a very special Late Late Show Eurosong.

Ireland’s six hopefuls will battle it out to represent our country in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

Viewers at home will have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favourite song and help to decide who will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The winner of Friday night’s Eurosong will then perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, in front of an audience of over 160 million people worldwide.

The winner will be chosen by a combination of National Jury, International Jury, and Public Vote.

The six acts are all hoping to impress viewers and jurors alike with their offerings and make it onto the stage in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year.

Each artist will perform their song, which were selected from hundreds of entries received by RTÉ following a callout for submissions last year.

Host of The Late Late Show Eurosong Special, Patrick Kielty said: “I am really looking forward to hosting my first Late Late Eurosong party this Friday.

“Like so many people, I’m part of the generation who cheered on Ireland when we became the high kings and queens of Eurovision. It would be amazing to think that one of our six acts this year might be able to go to Sweden and bring back the glory days. Here’s to us picking a Eurovision winner on Friday night!”

Last autumn, RTÉ issued a callout on The Late Late Show for artists and songwriters with the talent and ambition to compete and succeed in this highly competitive environment.

The final six songs will be performed live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Friday evening.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö Arena after Loreen scooped the coveted title for a second time with her entry Tattoo for Sweden in 2023.

Two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 7th and Thursday 9th followed by the Grand Final on Saturday May 11th 2024.

The chosen Eurosong winner on Friday night will go on to represent Ireland at the competition in Malmö in May.

Meet the six contestants battling it out to represent Ireland below:

Erica-Cody (Love Me Like I Do)

Erica-Cody is a Pop/R&B artist, writer and producer, and a dominant figure in the Irish music scene.

With eclectic styling and hard-hitting lyrics, Erica-Cody provides listeners with upbeat pop and R&B numbers that promote self-love and confidence.

An independent artist since 2017, Cody is no stranger to adversity, and she continues to actively write, record, release, promo and repeat with her small but growing team.

Her singles include Better Days, Back to Basics and Queen which culminated in the release of her second EP Love & Light in 2021. With each release, Cody’s popularity grows.

AILSHA (Go Tobann)

Meet AILSHA one of Ireland’s most captivating rock sensations of the decade, as praised by Hot Press Magazine.

AILSHA’s music is at the forefront of the current rock revival and has taken the music scene by storm in 2023 with four consecutive releases featured on BBC Radio One.

A pink and playful aesthetic adds an extra layer of excitement to the Wicklow native’s performances.

AILSHA is no stranger to the stage, having graced festivals like Electric Picnic and recently selling out a headline show with MCD Productions.

Her song Go Tobann has a humorous twist, as it speaks to the Irish experience of learning the language in school, only to remember a few cherished phrases like ‘Go Tobann’.

JyellowL (AKA Jean-Luc Uddoh) (Judas)

The horizon is limitless for Irish rapper JyellowL, who continues to unleash music that connects a multiplicity of origins and cutting-edge collaborations while shaping his own distinct and undeniable voice.

His debut album 2020 D| Vision was nominated for Irish Album of the Year 2020 at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Awards and debuted at number two on the official iTunes album charts.

The success continued with tours with the likes of Nelly, The Game and De La Soul, placements on EA sports’ FIFA soundtrack, Hulu original and Oscar-winning show Normal People and a multi-award-winning campaign with global telecom provider Virgin Media.

Isabella Kearney (Let Me Be The Fire)

Isabella Kearney is an accomplished singer/songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee. Growing up between Ireland and Australia, Isabella began her musical journey at the age of 14.

First signing to Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2018, Isabella went on to work with critically acclaimed artists and writers.

Isabella’s songwriting successes have included the single Jealous on Jessica Mauboy’s album Hilda and the single Only Thing Missing written with The Orphanage on Guy Sebastian’s album T.R.U.T.H.

Isabella also co-wrote the single Conditions which was chosen as a finalist on the show Songland and Matt Gresham’s single Who Am I Now which was performed on The Voice Australia in 2020 and reached number one on iTunes Australia chart.

Bambie Thug (Doomsday Blue)

Cork-born Bambie Thug is a force to be reckoned with, a completely independent artist who has amassed over 45k monthly listeners via their unique, self-styled “Ouija Pop”.

Known for incredible live performances, Bambie was most recently seen performing at the packed-out Download Festival Debut.

Bambie is also prolific songwriter with amassed streams of 60 million on music written for other artists of varying genres, (Cassyette, Kidbrunswick, Fabich, Fika and more), instrumentals in some of the UKs biggest nu-gen hits (Dear Goth, Petrichor, 4am) and inclusion on HBO’s Sex And The City reboot Just Like That.

Next in Line (Love Like Us)

Next In Line is a brand-new Irish boyband made up of members Conor Davis, Joshua Regala, Conor O’Farrell, Neung Kelly and Harry O’Connell, ranging in age from 18-22.

The band was formed by music manager Louis Walsh.

Since then, the band has made public appearances on TV, including a performance on The Late Late Show, and recently have gigged as far as Abu Dhabi.

The band has also been working hard in the studio over the last few months with critically acclaimed producers and artists.