Meet the sexy singles appearing on Netflix’s new reality show Too Hot To Handle

Netflix’s new dating show Too Hot To Handle premieres this Friday, April 17.

The series will follow a group of sexy singles as they live together in a luxury beachside villa.

However in a surprising twist, the contestants are banned from getting too physical with one another, and yes, that includes even kissing another person.

Every time a couple breaks the rules, the $100,000 prize money goes down, which is sure to cause some serious drama.

We have no doubt this new series will become our new obsession, so first let’s take a look at the cast.

Nicole O’Brien

Irish gal Nicole O’Brien is set to turn heads in Netflix’s new series.

Nicole hails from Cork originally, but is currently living in London.

The 23-year-old previously travelled the world as a marketing consultant working on yachts, and has hosted the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Jay Z.

Haley Cureton

Haley is one of the show’s four American contestants.

The 20-year-old is based in Florida, and studies business at the University of North Florida.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe is a 19-year-old model from Essex in the UK.

The brunette describes herself as a “heartbreaker”, and said appearing on the series was an “emotional rollercoaster”.

Harry Jowsey

YouTuber Harry Jowsey hails from Australia, but is currently living in LA.

The 22-year-old has already had a brush with fame, as he appeared on another dating show called Heartbreak Island in New Zealand back in 2018.

Describing himself as a “cheeky” chap, we have a feeling he’s going to cause some trouble in the villa…

David Birtwistle

28-year-old David works as a fitness and nutrition coach.

The London native is an ex semi-pro rugby player, and also has a first-class degree in engineering.

Francesca Farago

Francesca works as a model and influencer full time, and already has over 337k followers on Instagram.

Originally from Canada, the 26-year-old splits her time between Vancouver and LA, and has previously dated celebrity DJ Diplo.

Matthew Smith

Colorado native Matthew works as an actor, model and writer in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old hasn’t landed any majors roles yet, but he had a small role in New Girl, and also appeared on America’s Next Top Model in the past.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda is a 26-year-old model who hails from Atlanta.

She also owns her own jewellery brand called Pure Luxx.

Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce is a self-confessed party boy.

The 29-year-old lives with his brother on a boat, and describes himself as an “award winning” producer, director, writer, and actor.

According to his website, the LA native is also a singer/songwriter – and is working on his debut album as a solo artist.

Kelechi Dyke

Going by the name of Kelz, this 6’6” American football player will definitely turn heads in the villa.

The 27-year-old plays for the London Warriors, and already mingles with some well-known faces in the UK – including Love Island winner Amber Gill.

Kori Sampson

Another model appearing on Too Hot To Handle is Kori Sampson, who is based in Hertfordshire in the UK.

He also works as a personal trainer, and there’s no doubt he’s very easy on the eye.

Lydia Clyma

Based in London, Lydia works as an influencer and presenter.

The former ring girl has revealed she won’t appear on the show until episode six, and described the series as a “crazy rollercoaster”.

This isn’t the first time Lydia will be on our TV screens, as she previously appeared on Magaluf Weekender, and E4’s Sex Clinic.

Sharron Townsend

Sharron is a personal trainer, and also works as a professional kids’ wrestling coach.

Hailing from New Jersey, he was previously crowned Mr Pennsylvania in 2018.

Too Hot To Handle will be available to stream on Netflix on April 17th.

