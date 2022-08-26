Meet the Irish siblings taking part in Netflix’s new reality show Dated & Related

Irish brother and sister Andy and Rachel Foster are hoping to find love on Netflix’s new dating show Dated & Related.

The 10-part series, hosted by Too Hot To Handle star Melinda Berry, will see a group of singletons fly to a luxury villa in the south of France for a new and very awkward dating experience.

They will be joined by their siblings in the villa, and will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together.

Former Irish dancing champions Andy and Rachel have been confirmed for the series, which joins Netflix on September 2.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Andy is a keen surfer and quantity surveyor, who admits he can often fall in love too easily.

He’s been focused on his career and partying with his mates, but now he’s ready to find an all natural, surfer bombshell to settle down with.

Meanwhile Rachel, who works as a café manager, is described as a “pocket rocket and complete firecracker who has no qualms about living the free and single life.”

She’s a well-travelled free spirit looking for someone to tame her partying ways, but she’s extremely picky and won’t fall for anyone less than a solid 10/10.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Rachel wrote: “Before you ask we don’t date each other 😂 Hard to believe me and Andy jetted off to France this time last year to film with @netflix @netflixuk.”

“It’s been hard to keep this one quiet but we can finally announce that we will be on your tv screens next week 🥳” she added.

