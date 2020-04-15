Meet the Irish girl starring in Netflix’s new reality show Too Hot To Handle

Meet the Irish girl starring in Netflix’s new reality show Too Hot...

Netflix’s new dating show Too Hot To Handle is launching this week, and an Irish girl will appear on the show alongside nine other contestants.

The series will follow a group of sexy singles as they live together in a luxury beachside villa.

However in a surprising twist, the contestants are banned from getting too physical with one another, and yes, that includes even kissing another person.

Every time a couple breaks the rules, the $100,000 prize money goes down, which is sure to cause some serious drama.

Irish gal Nicole O’Brien is set to turn heads in the new series, which premieres this Friday, April 17.

Nicole hails from Cork originally, but is currently living in London.

Speaking about appearing on the new series, Nicole said: “Be prepared to laugh and cry because this series is going to give you all the feels!”

“It’s so honest and real and I’m sharing a side to me not many people know about so this is pretty scary! I’m excited to start this journey and share it with best friends from all over the world,” she added.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist.”

“These committment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.”

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

Too Hot To Handle will be available to stream on Netflix on April 17th.

