Meet the first rumoured contestant for summer Love Island 2023

The first summer Love Island 2023 contestant has been “revealed”.

According to MailOnline, Andre Furtado from Dudley is set to enter the Majorcan villa next month.

The 21-year-old is an economics graduate and a clothing brand entrepreneur.

A source told the publication: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.”

“He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.”

The upcoming summer series of Love Island will mark the tenth series of the popular series.

According to reports, Love Island will return to our TV screens on Monday, June 5.

A TV source told The UK Sun: “ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.”

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.”

“Maya [Jama] is chomping at the bit to get to work on this series too. Having her on board has given Love Island a real boost and it’s expected that ratings will soar.”

Another source claimed that the upcoming series of Love Island will span across eight weeks – suggesting that the finale would air on Monday, July 31.