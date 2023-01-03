Meet the first rumoured contestant for Love Island’s 2023 winter series

Tanya Manhenga is the first rumoured contestant for the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

The ninth season of the hit dating show is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

Tanya, 22, is a biomedical science student, who also does some influencing work on the side.

With over 11,000 followers on Instagram, she’s already landed brand deals with the likes of Boohoo and Ego.

The Liverpool native is also followed by Indiyah Polack, who made it to the final of last year’s series with her boyfriend Dami Hope.

A source told The Sun: “Tanya really is the whole package, she’s as smart as she is stunning and she looks set to be one this series most popular Islanders.”

“She’s an Islander in waiting, already moving in the same circles as former cast members and with brand deals already under her belt.”

“But her followers already know she’s got a personality to match.”

“This year’s cast is a sassy bunch, packed with banter and good chat, and Tanya is set to lead the pack,” the insider added.

Tanya recently hinted at her upcoming appearance on Love Island, as she captioned her last Instagram post: “Calm before the storm.”

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.