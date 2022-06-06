Meet the first couples of Love Island 2022

The first couples of Love Island 2022 have been revealed.

The popular dating show returned to our screens on Monday night, and the first episode saw ten singletons head into the brand new villa.

Over the weekend, viewers got to chose who they wanted to couple up by voting via the Love Island app.

The couples are:

Paige and Luca

Gemma and Liam

Amber and Dami

Indiyah and Ikenna

Tasha and Andrew

Later in the show, bombshell Davide entered the villa and tomorrow night, he will pick which girl he wants to couple up with.

One boy will then be left single and vulnerable.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

