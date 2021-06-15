The hit dating show returns to Netflix on June 23

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season two

Netflix have unveiled the cast of Too Hot To Handle season two.

The popular dating show returns to the streaming giant on June 23, which will see ten singletons move into a luxury beachside villa located in Turks and Caicos in the hopes of finding love.

The twist? The contestants are banned from getting physical with each other, so that they can form deeper, more emotional connections.

The stars’ every move is watched on by a robot named Lana and every time a couple breaks the rules, the villa will lose some of the $100,000 prize money up for grabs.

This year’s line-up, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE magazine, includes a former stripper, an athlete, a lawyer, and lots of stunning models.

Take a look:

Cam Holmes

Cam Holmes is a 24-year-old model and personal trainer from South Wales.

According to PEOPLE, he is a self-confessed sexy nerd who loves The Lord of the Rings and can even do a Gollum impression.

Cam struggles to settle down, and hopes Lana can help him appreciate what he’s got rather than always thinking the grass is greener on the other side.

Carly Lawrence

Carly Lawrence is a 24-year-old model from Toronto, Canada.

She is described as a “man-eater” and an “insatiable, fun-loving party girl, who hates being told what to do”.

The former competitive dancer is in for a rude awakening when she realises her plans to let loose and have fun won’t be so easy – as the boys and sex are off limits.

Chase DeMoor

Chase DeMoor is a professional football player from Arizona in the US.

The 24-year-old is described as tall, dark and handsome with a sex drive that’s, in his words, 100 out of 10.

How will he react to the news that he’s in for a summer of celibacy?

Emily Faye Miller

Emily Faye Miller is a 27-year-old London-based model.

According to PEOPLE, she has no interest in commitment, and she always gets what she wants.

She is described as “the life and soul of the party” and a heartbreaker, but Lana is hoping to help her find her softer side.

Kayla Jean

Kayla is a model and bartender from Florida, US.

The 26-year-old is described as a laid-back girl who loves hanging by the beach and surfing, and who also has a wild, rebellious side after a strict upbringing.

She loves a bad boy and has never been rejected before.

Larissa Trownson

Larissa Trownson is a lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand.

The 28-year-old loves guys to be obsessed with her, but she isn’t a one-man kind of girl.

Described as a real-life Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Larissa has the brains and the beauty – but will she find love?

Marvin Anthony

Marvin Anthony is a model and influencer from Paris, France.

The 26-year-old has a masters in finance, has played basketball at the highest level in France, and has even started his own concierge business.

He’s got it all, but will he form a deep, emotional connection in the villa?

Melinda Berry

Melinda Berry is a model from New York.

The 28-year-old is one of 16 siblings, but she still stands out from the crowd.

The self-professed firecracker is on the hunt for a man, but how will she handle the show’s surprising twist?

Nathan Webb

Nathan Webb moved from the UK to Texas to become a Magic Mike style stripper.

The 27-year-old loves country music and woman but after having his heart broken, he struggles to settle down.

Will Lana be able to get him to open up again and fall in love?

Peter Vigilante

Peter Vigilante is a TikTok influencer and a personal trainer from New York.

The 21-year-old receives from 100 to 200 DMs a day from his fans, but his mother is the number one woman in his life.

He’s a big fan of astrology, so is finding love in the stars for him this summer?