Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 3

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Season three of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on October 19.

A host of singletons have signed up to the dating show in the hopes of meeting the love of their lives in an unconventional.

They will get to know their potential partners in pods, and will not come face-to-face with them until after they’ve gotten engaged.

Their love will then be tested outside of the pods, with Netflix teasing: “Will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The contestants taking part in the new season, which was filmed in Dallas, include a ballet dancer, an ICU nurse, and an aerospace engineer.

Check out the full line-up below:

Alexa

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner

Amanda

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Stylist

Andrew

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Director of Operations

Anthony

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Attorney

Ashley

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Chiropractor

Bartise

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Senior Analyst

Brannigan

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 35

Occupation: Critical Care Nurse

Brennon

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer

Charita

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 35

Occupation: Makeup Artist

Chelsey

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Customer Success Manager

Cole

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Realtor

Colleen

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Ballet Dancer and Digital PR Strategist

Dakota

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Dale

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Cybersecurity Student

DaVonté

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Fitness Development Coach

Jessica

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Senior Event Producer

Julian

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Managing Director of Operations

Kalekia

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner

Kimberlee

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher and Coach

Loren

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Medical Device Rep

Matt

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive

Nancy

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Raven

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Pilates Instructor

Nash

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Realtor

Sikiru “SK”

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Data Engineer

Simmer

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology

Tony

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep

Valerie

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 35

Occupation: Dermatologist

Zach

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Med School and Interior Quality Control Manager

Zanab

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Realtor

