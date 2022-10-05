Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 3

Season three of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on October 19.
A host of singletons have signed up to the dating show in the hopes of meeting the love of their lives in an unconventional.
They will get to know their potential partners in pods, and will not come face-to-face with them until after they’ve gotten engaged.
Their love will then be tested outside of the pods, with Netflix teasing: “Will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”
The contestants taking part in the new season, which was filmed in Dallas, include a ballet dancer, an ICU nurse, and an aerospace engineer.
Check out the full line-up below:
Alexa
Age: 27
Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner
Amanda
Age: 31
Occupation: Stylist
Andrew
Age: 30
Occupation: Director of Operations
Anthony
Age: 33
Occupation: Attorney
Ashley
Age: 29
Occupation: Chiropractor
Bartise
Age: 27
Occupation: Senior Analyst
Brannigan
Age: 35
Occupation: Critical Care Nurse
Brennon
Age: 32
Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer
Charita
Age: 35
Occupation: Makeup Artist
Chelsey
Age: 27
Occupation: Customer Success Manager
Cole
Age: 27
Occupation: Realtor
Colleen
Age: 26
Occupation: Ballet Dancer and Digital PR Strategist
Dakota
Age: 29
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
Dale
Age: 32
Occupation: Cybersecurity Student
DaVonté
Age: 29
Occupation: Fitness Development Coach
Jessica
Age: 30
Occupation: Senior Event Producer
Julian
Age: 34
Occupation: Managing Director of Operations
Kalekia
Age: 31
Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner
Kimberlee
Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher and Coach
Loren
Age: 36
Occupation: Medical Device Rep
Matt
Age: 28
Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive
Nancy
Age: 32
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Raven
Age: 29
Occupation: Pilates Instructor
Nash
Age: 34
Occupation: Realtor
Sikiru “SK”
Age: 34
Occupation: Data Engineer
Simmer
Age: 27
Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology
Tony
Age: 34
Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep
Valerie
Age: 35
Occupation: Dermatologist
Zach
Age: 29
Occupation: Med School and Interior Quality Control Manager
Zanab
Age: 32
Occupation: Realtor