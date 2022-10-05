Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 3

Season three of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on October 19.

A host of singletons have signed up to the dating show in the hopes of meeting the love of their lives in an unconventional.

They will get to know their potential partners in pods, and will not come face-to-face with them until after they’ve gotten engaged.

Their love will then be tested outside of the pods, with Netflix teasing: “Will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The contestants taking part in the new season, which was filmed in Dallas, include a ballet dancer, an ICU nurse, and an aerospace engineer.

Check out the full line-up below:

Alexa

Age: 27 Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner Amanda Age: 31 Occupation: Stylist Andrew Age: 30 Occupation: Director of Operations Anthony Age: 33 Occupation: Attorney Ashley Age: 29 Occupation: Chiropractor

Bartise

Age: 27 Occupation: Senior Analyst Brannigan Age: 35 Occupation: Critical Care Nurse Brennon Age: 32 Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer Charita Age: 35 Occupation: Makeup Artist Chelsey Age: 27 Occupation: Customer Success Manager Cole Age: 27 Occupation: Realtor Colleen Age: 26 Occupation: Ballet Dancer and Digital PR Strategist Dakota Age: 29 Occupation: Aerospace Engineer Dale Age: 32 Occupation: Cybersecurity Student DaVonté Age: 29 Occupation: Fitness Development Coach Jessica Age: 30 Occupation: Senior Event Producer Julian Age: 34 Occupation: Managing Director of Operations Kalekia Age: 31 Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner Kimberlee Age: 30 Occupation: Teacher and Coach Loren Age: 36 Occupation: Medical Device Rep Matt Age: 28 Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive Nancy Age: 32 Occupation: Real Estate Investor Raven Age: 29 Occupation: Pilates Instructor Nash Age: 34 Occupation: Realtor Sikiru “SK” Age: 34 Occupation: Data Engineer Simmer Age: 27 Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology Tony Age: 34 Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep Valerie Age: 35 Occupation: Dermatologist Zach Age: 29 Occupation: Med School and Interior Quality Control Manager Zanab Age: 32 Occupation: Realtor