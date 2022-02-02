Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 2

Season two of Love Is Blind is coming to Netflix this month.

Hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the reality show follows a group of singleton’s journey to finding love without ever coming face-to-face with their potential matches.

The official synopsis reads: “With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.”

“Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

Season 2 of Love Is Blind premieres on February 11 on Netflix. Meet the 30 singletons appearing on the show below: