Meet the 32 international Roses vying for the 2025 Rose of Tralee crown

The Rose of Tralee remains one of Ireland’s most beloved cultural events, bringing together people from across the country and around the world to celebrate Irish identity, heritage and ambition.

The festival will once again be hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas, and will feature the traditional Rose selections on August 18th and 19th, where contestants will be interviewed on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy.

This year’s festival includes new additions such as the Rose Buds and Rose Buddies program, where children aged 6-10 will participate in festival events.

Meet this year’s 32 Roses:

Armagh Rose – Erin McCormac

Erin McCormac is a 26-year-old Primary School Teacher from the Orchard County, Armagh. She is passionate about education, music and motherhood. She is a “proud mummy” to her little boy, Jonah, who just turned 1.

As a teacher, she is “committed to nurturing the next generation as I believe that education is key and I strive to empower young people to pursue their goals and make a positive impact in their communities.”

Arizona Rose – Colleen Kelahan-Pierson

Colleen Kelahan-Pierson is a 29-year-old Arizona native with a passion for movement, healing, and helping others thrive. She works as a Physical Therapy Technician and Patient Services Coordinator at Spooner Sports Institute, supporting athletes of all ages through injury recovery and performance training.

Her Irish heritage comes from her maternal grandfather’s side, originally from Armagh, Monaghan, and Donegal.

Boston & New England Rose – Maeve Kelly

Maeve Kelly is 28 and is “honoured” to represent Boston and New England at the Rose of Tralee. She grew up in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, and then spent four years in Galway, where she graduated from the University of Galway with a degree in Law, Sociology, and Politics.

Her maternal grandparents are from Claremorris, Co. Mayo and Killarney, Co. Kerry, while her paternal grandparents are proud native residents of Tralee. Carlow Rose – Katie Ryan Katie Ryan is a 26 year old from Tullow and is delighted to be selected as this year’s Carlow Rose. She is an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator and also runs her own yoga business part-time. She aims to make unique yoga events by hosting retreats and even dog-friendly classes. If she’s not in the yoga studio, she’s hiking or sea swimming, “exploring what our gorgeous island has to offer.”

Cork Rose – Nancy Lehane Nancy Lehane is 22-year-old and honoured to be the 2025 Cork Rose. She is proudly from Meelin, the highest village in Ireland. She recently completed her degree in primary school teaching. “Teaching has always been part of who I am. I began teaching music to children and adults at fourteen and continued until I was seventeen,” she said. She plays guitar, piano, concertina, tin whistle, and she loves to sing. Down Rose – Anna Mulholland

Anna is a 21 year old currently studying to be a primary school teacher at St Mary’s University College in Belfast. She hails from a tiny village called Ballyholland, on the outskirts of Newry, in the heart of the Mourne County.

Growing up in a tight-knit community where “GAA is the bond that holds us all together”, her life has always revolved around sport. She plays Camogie, Gaelic football, and netball for her club, and has worn the Down jersey at both underage and senior level.

Dublin Rose – Edel Cronin

Edel Cronin is a 25-year-old from Connemara originally, but her roots stem from Dublin which has her “so proud to represent the county.” Her career path has brought her down “many a road” but now she works as a full-time Judicial Assistant in the Four Courts.

She said, “Being from Connemara has naturally blessed me as a fluent Irish speaker and I have such a Grá to be registered on the role for Irish speaking barristers in Ireland.”

Fermanagh Rose – Caoimhe Connolly

Caoimhe Connolly is 26 and from Roslea – a small village in the East of Fermanagh. “I’m so proud to be the Fermanagh Rose and I’m keen to show the world my home – its rich history, natural surroundings and warm community,” she said. She is a Chartered Accountant and spent the majority of her career specialising in Tax. Caoimhe has a degree in Accounting and Finance and began to build an online educational Instagram page called the Tax Woman. Germany Rose – Sarah Ann Fritz Sarah is proud to represent Germany at this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival. She born and raised in Augsburg, Bavaria, and grew up bilingually thanks to her German father and Tipperary mother. She works as a Clinical Research Associate, and is passionate about bringing new treatments to patients through clinical trials. “Knowing my work can offer hope and save lives gives purpose to every day,” she said. Kerry Rose – Laura Daly Laura Daly is 23 years old and is honoured to be representing Kerry in the 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival. She is a teacher, dancer and business owner from Ballymacelligott, located on the outskirts of Tralee, Co. Kerry. Last year she graduated from Mary Immaculate College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and was recently accepted to begin a Master’s in Education, with the goal of becoming a secondary school teacher. Laois Rose – Katelyn Cummins

Katelyn Cummins is a 20-year-old hailing from the small village of Ballyouskill, which sits on the Laois and Kilkenny border. She grew up on a dairy farm, where her love for the outdoors has blossomed. She is currently in her 3rd phase of an electrical apprenticeship with Alpha Drives Ltd. and she hopes to do an engineering degree in the future. Limerick Rose – Leah McMahon Leah McMahon is a 29-year-old Limerick native and financial planner with a passion for education, community, and creating opportunities for others. After graduating from the University of Limerick, she built a career focused on improving financial literacy especially among women and young people. She is “committed to uplifting women’s voices, championing inclusion, and encouraging more women to pursue careers in finance.” London Rose – Shauna Sammon Shauna Sammon is a 28-year-old from Westport, County Mayo. She’s honoured to represent the Irish community in London at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival. “I’ve lived in London for nearly five years and work as a primary school teacher at St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School,” she said. Teaching has always been a “true devotion” for Shauna. Longford Rose – Sara-lee Greene Sara-Lee Greene is privileged to call herself the Longford Rose for 2025. She is a 25-year-old hailing from Edgeworthstown in County Longford. After spending four years in Galway city, she qualified as a mental health nurse. After getting her degree, she accepted a job in the mental health services in Sligo. “I really enjoy my job as it is an honour to be able to work with those who need empathy and compassion,” she said. Luxembourg Rose – Aisling Guilfoyle Aisling Guilfoyle is a French-Irish marketing graduate living in Luxembourg. She studied at KEDGE Business School in Bordeaux and the University of Alabama, majoring in Marketing and Communications. She is “curious by nature and deeply people oriented.” She is passionate about storytelling, local culture, and finding unexpected connections in everyday moments. Mayo Rose – Clara Gardiner Clara Gardiner is honoured to be representing the Green and Red of Mayo in this years’ Rose of Tralee. She is 24-years-old, and hails from a small village called Kilfian in north Mayo. “I am a proud mummy to my son, Noah who turns 3 on the 7th of August this year, just before I start my journey on the Rose tour!,” she said. She is also a full-time student in St. Angela’s Sligo, studying a bachelors’ degree in Home Economics education. Meath Rose – Ella Bannon Ella Bannon is 20 years old and lives in the historic town of Trim. She is honoured to be representing the Royal County as the 2025 Meath Rose. She is currently studying General Nursing at DCU and hopes to specialise in oncology and haematology. “Nursing has always been a dream of mine, as I have a passion for helping others and want to positively influence their healthcare journey,” she shared. New Zealand Rose – Ciara Jo Hanlon Ciara Jo Hanlon is “deeply honoured” to be the New Zealand Rose for 2025. Originally from the small village of Kilchreest in County Galway, she now calls the capital city of Wellington, New Zealand her home. “I am a passionate PE, Health, and Irish teacher, a proud Irish woman, and an adventurer at heart,” she said. Ciara Jo earned her teaching degree from the University of Limerick, where she was also elected as Students’ Union President. Offaly Rose – Nicole Heffernan Nicole Heffernan is 24 and lives in Killeigh, a small village just outside of Tullamore. She’s a teacher by profession, continuing with a Masters in the University of Limerick this coming September. “Teaching has taught me the true meaning of the saying, ‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life,'” she said. Sport is a massive part of her life, and she plays both camogie and football with her local club. Ohio Rose – Fiona Conway Fiona Conway is 22 years old from Cleveland, Ohio. Her ancestry traces back to Ballycroy, County Mayo, where her great grandparents were born. She is very proud of her Irish heritage which led her to apply for Irish citizenship. She is a graduate of Adrian College and had been accepted into the Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at The Ohio State University. Ottawa Rose – Aidan Russell Aidan Russell is 27 and moved to Ottawa six years ago to complete her Master’s in International Affairs, specialising in Diplomacy and Foreign Policy. She’s since been accepted into the Canadian Foreign Service as a Diplomat and currently works in Indigenous Services. As a dual citizen of Ireland and Canada, she lived and working in Dublin last year with the Trade Commissioner Service at the Embassy of Canada to Ireland. Philadelphia Rose – Shannon Emery Shannon Emery is 26, and born and raised in the Philadelphia region of Pennsylvania where she works as a high school Special Education teacher. She is passionate about empowering young women. “At school, I advise the Aevidum suicide prevention club and co-founded a girls support group to help students build confidence and community,” she shared. She recently completed a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University. Queensland Rose – Siobhan Edwards Siobhan Edwards is extremely honoured to represent the Sunshine State as this year’s Queensland Rose. She is 23 years old and hails from Brisbane and has strong connections to rural Far North Queensland where her grandparents live. “My Irish heritage has always been integral to my identity,” said Siobhan, and she is a proud 4th generation Irish Australian as her great grandparents were from County Cork and County Limerick. South Australia Rose – Beth Mooney Beth Mooney is 24 years old and is honoured to be the 2025 South Australia Rose. Originally from Dublin and raised in Wexford, she moved to Adelaide at nine and now live on Kaurna land. She proudly holds both Irish and Australian citizenship, and recently graduated with a Bachelor of Creative Arts (Dance) from Flinders University and Adelaide College of the Arts. Sydney Rose – Laura Foley Laura Foley is 26 and from Sydney, Australia. Her Irish heritage comes from her dad, a proud Graiguenamanagh man from County Kilkenny. She is a qualified Occupational Therapist, previously working with children with disabilities. “I now work at the University of New South Wales as a Research Assistant on projects focused on physical activity, gender equality, and building positive futures for young people and First Nations Indigenous Australians,” she shared. Texas Rose – Sara Costa Sara Costa is thrilled to be the 2025 Texas Rose. She is 21 years old and proudly from Austin, Texas. She is a student of Political Communication and the Persian language at the University of Texas at Austin, where she is “passionate about community, connection, and learning.” “Irish dance has been a huge part of my life for the past 15 years, helping me find confidence, lifelong friendships, and a deep pride in my heritage,” she said. Her Irish roots hail from Collooney, Co. Sligo. Toronto Rose – Rachel Hoare Rachel Hoare was born and raised just outside of Toronto, Canada. Her Irish roots come from her dad, who moved to Canada as a young adult. She recently graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Political Science and a minor in Women and Gender Studies. She shared: “One of my favourite projects has been knitting hats for newborns at my local hospital, a tribute to my Nana Rosaleen, who also knitted for babies in need.” Tyrone Rose – Clóideach Donaghy Clóideach Donaghy is from the parish of Errigal Ciaran in County Tyrone. Whether it’s a scenic walk or a day packed with adventure, adrenaline, or GAA, she’s out enjoying everything her county has to offer. “I’m a secondary PE teacher with a passion for sports—especially rugby—and I never shy away from trying something new,” she shared. United Arab Emirates Rose – Ceiline O’Meara Ceiline O’Meara is 28, and a Primary School Teacher and Musician from Limerick, currently based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She’s on a career break from Scoil an Spioráid Naoimh, Limerick, and now teaching in Sharjah, UAE. “I’m a harpist and pianist, and since moving to the UAE, I brought my harp with me. I’ve performed at various events across the country, including the prestigious Dubai World Cup, and even had the honour of performing for Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum,” she shared. Washington DC Rose – Soracha McGrath

Soracha McGrath is 25 years old and is honoured to be representing the US capital as the 2025 Washington D.C. Rose. She was born in Dublin and had “the joy” of calling both Ireland and Washington D.C. home throughout her life.

“My wonderful parents are originally from Claremorris, County Mayo – which holds a special place in my heart,” she shared.

Western Canada Rose – Ciara Confrey

Ciara Confrey is 26 years old and originally from Newbridge, County Kildare. She moved to Calgary, Canada when she was 15 and has been here ever since.

“I transferred to high school here and went on to pursue a career in Medical Esthetics through Delmar College, where I graduated with honours in 2019,” she shared.

Wexford Rose – Clíona O’Leary

Clíona O’Leary is 26 years old, and lives on her family farm in a rural village called Boolavogue in Wexford, and is delighted to be selected as this year’s Wexford Rose.

“I am currently in my 3rd year of college at SETU in Wexford, studying for a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness.”