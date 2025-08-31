Meet the 24 players of The Traitors Ireland

The cast of The Traitors Ireland was finally unveiled during the first episode, and they definitely didn’t disappoint.

The series, hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, kicked off on RTÉ One on Sunday night, set to the backdrop of the iconic Slane Castle.

In the opening episode, viewers were introduced to the 24 players who will compete in the ultimate game of deceit, treachery, and trust, all with the potential to win €50,000.

Among them lurk the Traitors, hidden saboteurs, secretly selected in the first episode.

Their mission: to deceive, manipulate and murder their way to the final prize of up to €50,000.

In the first episode, host Siobhan selected Katelyn, Paudie and Eamon as the three Traitors.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that Paudie is the father of another contestant Andrew, who is a Faithful and has no idea his dad has been chosen to be a Traitor.

Meet all 24 of the players below:

Ben, 33, Dublin, Irish Defence Forces

Andrew, 33, Cork, Civil Servant

Christine, 38, Cork, Beauty Therapist

David, 48, Dublin, Foreman Craft Gardener

Amy, 35, Dublin, Apprentice Tattoo Artist

Diane, 54, Aran Islands, Radio Presenter

Faye, 27, Dublin, Event Manager

Eamon, 36, Tipperary, Garda

Gemma, 39, Laois, Artist & Holistic Therapist

John, 53, Cork, Firefighter

Katelyn, 32, Dublin, Leadership Consultant

Joanna, 39, Kildare, Logistics Specialist

Patrick, 55, Mayo, Former Casino Manager

Paudie, 68, Limerick, Retired Prison Officer

Oyin, 23, Dublin, Model & Gamer

Wilkin, 44, Dublin, Field Engineer

Nina, 45, Wexford, Financial Director

Nick, 30, Wicklow, Estate Agent

Michele, 52, Dublin, Sports Leader

Vanessa, 28, Waterford, Content Creator

Mark, 38, Laois, IT Analyst

Niall, 25, Tyrone, Teacher

Kelley, 23, Donegal, Business Graduate

Linda, 24, Mayo, Doctor

