Meet Love Island’s newest bombshells – Jordan and Casey

The Love Island villa are set to welcome not one, but TWO new bombshells.

After the recoupling, the girls receive a text which read: “Girls, head downstairs, get glam and grab a mimosa as Casey and Jordan are waiting for you at the pool #FreshMeat #MorningGlory.”

Jordan Odofin is a 28-year-old senior HR advisor from Love Island.

Speaking ahead of his stint in the villa, the 28-year-old said: “Im going to bring my London swagger, not many of the boys in the Villa are from London.”

“I’m 6’5 so I’m tall and I’ve got a good physique. I’ve got a good dress sense – and apparently I’m easy on the eye, too!”

“I need a girl that can put me in my place, therefore I’ve got my eye on all the strong women in the villa!”

Meanwhile, Casey O’Gorman is a 26-year-old recruitment consultant from Tring.

Questioned as to why he chose to do Love Island, Casey said: “I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend.”

“I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!”

“I’ll be the cheekiest boy in villa. I can definitely see myself kissing a lot of the girls in there!So I guess, lots of entertainment and lots of drama!”

Speaking about which girl in the villa he has his eye on, the 26-year-old said: “There’s honestly so many I have my eye on…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.