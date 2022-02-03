Meet Carrie Bradshaw’s hunky new love interest in the SATC reboot

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw has a new man in her life.

The season finale of the Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That…’ aired on Thursday, and things seem to finally be looking up for Carrie in her dating life.

In the first episode of the new season, the fashionista’s beloved husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) died after suffering a heart attack.

Later in the season, she went on a date with widow Peter (played by Jon Tenney), which ended in disaster as the pair drank too much and ended up getting sick outside the restaurant.

At the start of the season finale, which is available to watch on Sky Comedy and NOW TV now, Carrie and Peter headed out on another date and shared a kiss, but Carrie didn’t feel a spark between them.

But just when viewers think Carrie is done with trying to move on from Big, she surprised us by making a bold move at the end of her first day hosting her own podcast ‘Sex and the City’.

While in the elevator, she kisses her handsome co-worker Franklin, who producers the ‘X, Y, and Me’ podcast Carrie co-hosted with Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez).

While he is mainly a background character in the first season of the show, his kiss with Carrie could be the start of a blossoming romance if the reboot is renewed for a second season.

Ivan Hernandez plays Franklin in the series, and you may recognise him from other hit shows such as Claws, Scandal, Criminal Minds, Devious Maids and Gossip Girl.

The actor also starred as Larry Murphy in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen.

HBO Max has yet to confirm if there’ll be another season of And Just Like That, but we don’t think we’ve seen the last of the Sex and the City gals…