Meet all the stars who have entered the brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother

The brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother premiered on Monday night.
Following weeks of speculation, the 12 new celebrity housemates were confirmed during tonight’s launch episode.
Check out the full lineup below:
Chesney Hawkes
JoJo Siwa
Trisha Goddard
Chris Hughes
Patsy Palmer
Michael Fabricant
Jack P. Shepherd
Ella Rae Wise
Daley Thompson
Donna Preston
Angelica Bell
Danny Beard
Mickey Rourke
