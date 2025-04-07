Meet all the stars who have entered the brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother

The brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother premiered on Monday night.

Following weeks of speculation, the 12 new celebrity housemates were confirmed during tonight’s launch episode.

Check out the full lineup below:

Chesney Hawkes

JoJo Siwa

Trisha Goddard

Chris Hughes

Patsy Palmer

Michael Fabricant

Jack P. Shepherd

Ella Rae Wise

Daley Thompson

Donna Preston

Angelica Bell

Danny Beard

Mickey Rourke

