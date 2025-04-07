Ad
Meet all the stars who have entered the brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother

The brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother premiered on Monday night.

Following weeks of speculation, the 12 new celebrity housemates were confirmed during tonight’s launch episode.

Check out the full lineup below:

Chesney Hawkes

 

JoJo Siwa

 

Trisha Goddard

 

Chris Hughes

 

Patsy Palmer

 

Michael Fabricant

 

Jack P. Shepherd 

 

Ella Rae Wise 

 

Daley Thompson

 

Donna Preston

 

Angelica Bell

 

Danny Beard

 

Mickey Rourke

 

