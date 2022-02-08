Maya Jama’s engagement to Ben Simmons ‘outed’ on live TV during the BRIT Awards

Fans are convinced Maya Jama’s engagement to Ben Simmons was “outed” on live TV during the 2022 BRIT Awards.

During the ceremony, the popular presenter was chatting to host Mo Gilligan when he pointed out the massive diamond ring on her finger.

Mo joked her ring was “the size of a small studio flat in London”, before she blushed and quickly changed the subject.

Not Mo calling out Maya Jama’s engagement ring, which he describes as “the size of a small studio flat in London.” #BRITs pic.twitter.com/t44T0j5R1a — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) February 8, 2022

The way Maya Jama changed the subject so quick when Mo asked her about the huge diamond ring #brits #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/J8r72sDPYs — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) February 8, 2022

Maya’s reaction has lead fans to believe the 27-year-old is set to wed her NBA player beau.

Last month, The Sun reported that Ben proposed to Maya at the end of 2021, when she flew over to the US to spend Christmas with him.

A source told the outlet: “Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.”

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

“Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

“Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now. They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement.”

The insider continued: “News is going to get out eventually, but they’re keen to keep it under wraps until the new year.”

“Ben fell for Maya almost immediately and was absolutely taken by her sheer beauty. He tells friends he loves the fact that she has her own career and he’s smitten by her British accent.”

Goss.ie contacted Maya’s rep for a comment at the time, but didn’t hear back.