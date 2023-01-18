Maya Jama ‘to land multi-series deal with Love Island’ after impressing bosses and viewers

Love Island bosses will reportedly offer Maya Jama a multi-series deal, after her impressive hosting debut earlier this week.

The presenter took over from Laura Whitmore to host the winter series of the ITV dating show, which kicked off on Monday night.

Fans rushed to Twitter after watching the launch show to praise Maya, with many branding her “the best host” the show has ever had.

A TV insider has since told The UK Sun: “The reaction to [Monday] night’s launch was electric. It was the stuff that a marketeer’s dreams are made of and will undoubtedly mean a boost in viewers watching on catch-up.”

“You’d have to be living under a rock to have missed seeing a photo of Maya in that black dress and it will surely captivate those who previously only had a casual interest.”

“One thing’s for sure — there will be a lot of urgent conversations around renewing her contract already under way.”

Industry expert Jonathan Shalit added: “Maya is quite simply fantastic — a true star and now a household name.”

“She has nailed the role of Love Island host totally and shown herself to be a world A-list star. She is now a major TV force to be reckoned with.”

It comes after Maya thanked fans for their support after her hosting debut, tweeting on Tuesday: “overwhelmed from last night, thankyou so much for you’re kind words..”

overwhelmed from last night, thankyou so much for you’re kind words.. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IFT3zNgxlh — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) January 17, 2023

