Maya Jama sparks romance rumours with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Maya Jama has sparked romance rumours with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

The Love Island host, 28, has been single since splitting from her ex-fiancé Ben Simmons last year.

A fan took to TikTok on Saturday to share a video of Maya and Italian actor Michele walking hand-in-hand in Sicily.

The video has sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting: “WHAT I LOVE THIS.”

Another wrote: “THE WAY I GASPED.”

However, it has since been revealed that Maya and Michele were actually filming a new advert for Dolce & Gabbana.

