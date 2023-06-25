Maya Jama sparks romance rumours with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone

Maya Jama has sparked romance rumours with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

The Love Island host, 28, has been single since splitting from her ex-fiancé Ben Simmons last year.

A fan took to TikTok on Saturday to share a video of Maya and Italian actor Michele walking hand-in-hand in Sicily.

The video has sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting: “WHAT I LOVE THIS.”

Another wrote: “THE WAY I GASPED.”

However, it has since been revealed that Maya and Michele were actually filming a new advert for Dolce & Gabbana.