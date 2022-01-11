Maya Jama shows off huge diamond ring amid rumours she’s engaged to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama has been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring, amid rumours she is engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons.

Ben reportedly proposed to the popular presenter at the end of 2021, when she flew over to the US to spend Christmas with him.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, Maya fueled the engagement rumours as she flashed an emerald-cut diamond ring while on a coffee date in Philadelphia with her Australian beau.

A source told The Sun on New Year’s Eve: “Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.”

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled. Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

“Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now. They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement.”

The insider continued: “News is going to get out eventually, but they’re keen to keep it under wraps until the new year.”

“Ben fell for Maya almost immediately and was absolutely taken by her sheer beauty. He tells friends he loves the fact that she has her own career and he’s smitten by her British accent.”

Goss.ie have contacted Maya’s rep for comment.

Ben, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, famously dated model Kendall Jenner on-and-off from 2018 until 2019.

Maya previously dated rapper Stormzy for four years, before they called it quits in 2019.