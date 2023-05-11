Maya Jama ‘secretly rekindles romance’ with Stormzy – almost four years after they split

Maya Jama has reportedly rekindled her romance with Stormzy.

The former couple split in August 2019 after four years together, amid claims the rapper had been unfaithful.

However, the pair have been spotted hanging out on numerous occasions in recent months, after Maya ended her engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons last year.

While the Love Island host was recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, insiders have claimed Maya’s heart lies with Stormzy following a series of secret visits to his home.

A ‘pal’ told The Sun: “The Leo thing got a bit out of hand. They partied a couple of times in London and New York but it never developed into anything more serious.

“The truth is she’s actually back in regular contact with Stormzy and has been heading to his house to meet up away from the spotlight.

“She visited him a couple of times before her recent holiday to Thailand and it sounds as though they’ve really clicked again.”

“The connection never went away,” the source continued.

“They’re both keen to tiptoe around it a bit rather than throw themselves into anything public but they’re enjoying being close again.”

Goss.ie has contacted Maya’s rep for a comment.

The news comes after Maya insisted she was “really, really single” during an interview with The Times back in January.

However, the presenter also opened up about her former relationship with Stormzy in the same interview.

She said: “We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.”

“I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing. We were just: we’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard. We’re just together. We never really did red carpets. We didn’t do any of that stuff.”

Stormzy also opened up about his split from Maya in a previous interview with British GQ, saying: “I think my break-up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart.”

“I’d never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling.”

“Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I’ve seen how that manifests in other people. And I don’t want to be like that.”

“So what is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals.”

“Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?”

Months after his split from Maya, Stormzy admitted he “done the dirt” on the presenter in an emotional track called ‘Lessons’ on his album Heavy Is The Head.

The lyrics read: “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out / But that’s a coward move, I guess you got me figured out / I know you’ll never listen now.”

In the second verse, Stormzy rapped: “Fast forward now, my nephew’s still asking for his Auntie Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya.”

“Greatest love I ever knew, I poured it down the drain / Maybe it’s the only way we both call it a day / You gave me the world and then I gave you disrespect / Hand on my heart, this is my biggest of regrets / Thought I’d say it here than rather fling it in a text / Until you’re ready to forgive I’m always wishing you the best but…”

Late last year, fans called for Maya and Stormzy to get back together after the grime rapper opened up about their painful split on Louis Theroux Meets…

He said: “My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man.”

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you. That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.”

“The whole f***ing palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made. I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Stormzy told Louis: “Long story short, I learned that if I don’t want to feel like that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing… I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again.”