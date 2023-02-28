Maya Jama ‘returning to the Love Island villa for MASS dumping’

Maya Jama is reportedly returning to the Love Island villa for a mass dumping.

According to The UK Sun, the villa will be thrown into chaos as MULTIPLE Islanders will be sent home from the show.

A source told the publication: “It’ll be the most dramatic moment yet when Maya walks in and reveals that several of the cast are heading home.”

“It’s brutal as it’s less than two weeks from the final but everyone is in danger of getting dumped. There are some really tough decisions to be made.”

“If fans thought Casa Amor and Movie Night were must-watch episodes – this will be a whole new level of drama,” the insider added.

The twist means Tanya, Shaq, Jessie, Will, Kai, Sanam, Tom, Samie, Olivia, Maxwell, Claudia, Lana, Ron, Keanan, Casey and Rosie are ALL in danger of going home.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

