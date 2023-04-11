Maya Jama responds to rumours she’s dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Maya Jama has responded to rumours she’s dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Love Island host stepped out at the Hollywood legend’s pre-BAFTAs party in London back in February.

According to The UK Sun, the pair spent more time together in New York last month.

It was previously reported that Maya had dropped a “huge hint” that she and Leo were dating, after she donned a necklace which read ‘Leo’.

However, the Love Island host has since slammed the rumours.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 28-year-old wrote: “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign.”

“We are not dating. Move on please”

Leo being romantically linked to Maya comes after his rumoured romance with Gigi Hadid.

The model was first linked to the actor last September, after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions.

A report published in December claimed their romance had “fizzled out”; however, the pair were then spotted leaving the same restaurant in Milan, Italy in February.

Meanwhile Maya split from her fiancé Ben Simmons at the end of last year.

He later demanded the Love Island host return the £800k engagement ring he gave her.

After the news of their split hit headlines, Maya was linked to her ex-boyfriend Stormzy – who she previously dated for four years.