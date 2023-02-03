Maya Jama re-enters the Love Island villa ahead of DRAMATIC dumping

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Maya Jama re-enters the villa ahead of a dramatic dumping.

In a teaser for the show, the 28-year-old interrupts the Islanders night, saying: “Hello lovelies! Surprise, did you miss me?”

Kai gasps: “Maya Jama!”

Maya says: “Can you please all gather by the fire pit.”

“I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here… you have definitely been a busy bunch.”

The Love Island host tells the contestant: “Well, I’ve got some very important news.”

The UK Sun previously reported that there’s set to be a dramatic double dumping on tonight’s episode of the hit dating show.

At the end of Thursday night’s episode, fans were tasked with voting to save their favourite boy.

The three boys who received the fewest votes would be at risk of being dumped on Friday night.

New bombshells Jordan Odofin and Casey O’Gorman were exempt from the public vote.

A source told the publication: “Love Island dumped two contestants from the villa last night.”

The source continued: “It came as a shock to the cast and the scenes will leave fans on the edge of their seats. At first it was believed only one islander would be leaving but two went.”

“The public vote is always hard as the islanders have no idea how they are being perceived in the outside world.”

“It ended up being a long night and filming went on until the early hours.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.