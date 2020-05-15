Maya Jama quits BBC role – as she teases ‘exciting’ future projects

It's onwards and upwards for Maya

Maya Jama has quit her BBC Radio 1 role, after two years at the station.

The popular presenter announced the news on Instagram this afternoon.

She wrote: “My loveess ❤️ I’ve made the very difficult decision not to continue my Radio 1 contract from June.”

“As you know I have been juggling & There are a lot of exciting commitments happening that would mean I’m not able to dedicate the time needed to my weekly radio show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on May 15, 2020 at 7:28am PDT

“I’ve loved every moment of my time at Radio 1 and I would like to thank the team for their hard work and friendship during the last two years. It’s been a JOURNEY,” she continued.

“Thanks to all you cuties that tuned into the show every weekend, it was so great to hear that we have been getting the largest proportion of under 35s tuning in for our on-demand show on BBC Sounds.”

“So we are going out with a bang! Love youuuuu listeners 😘😘😘😘😘,” she added.

The news comes amid calls for Maya to host her own TV show.

The 25-year-old was hotly tipped to replace Caroline Flack when she stepped down from hosting Love Island last year, but the role ended up going to Laura Whitmore.

