Maya Jama offered huge sum to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing

TV presenter Maya Jama is being tipped to be in the lineup for the next season of Strictly Come Dancing – and she’s being offered serious cash.

According to reports, the BBC star has been offered a “six-figure sum” to take to the dance floor in the next series.

The Radio One DJ has constantly been rumoured to be in the lineup for presenting Love Island, but it looks like she will be battling it out for the glitterball instead.

Sources close to the show told the Sun that the stunning ex-girlfriend of UK rapper Stormzy “ticks every box” for show bosses.

“She is young, beautiful, popular, bright, talented and has a big social media following,” the insider explained.

“To get her this year would be a real coup. They have a six-figure fee on the table.”

Other stars that have said to have been approached this year include Stacey Solomon, Alan Carr and Michelle Keegan.

