Maya Jama makes her debut as the host of Love Island in teaser for new series

Maya Jama has made her debut as the new host of Love Island in a teaser for next year’s winter series.

The 28-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in October, following the departure of Laura Whitmore.

Maya’s new role will begin in January, as she will host the return of Love Island’s winter series in South Africa.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, which is believed to be January 16, ITV has released two short teaser clips for the new series.

One five-second preview shows Maya posing in a sparkly black jumpsuit, aptly embellished with a cupid arrow.

Another promo clip features a pink velvet bucking bronco, encouraging this year’s Islanders and fans at home to go and grab love by the horns.

The teaser clips will air during tonight’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV.

Maya Jama makes her first appearance on TV promoting #LoveIsland tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKo43XMFed — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 26, 2022

Maya was announced as the new host of Love Island in October, two months after Laura Whitmore confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the series.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the show’s official Instagram account wrote: “Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘.”

Maya commented on the post: “SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️.”

