Maya Jama lands role as regular panellist on popular TV show

"Very nuts and such a blessing being on a show that allows me to be my true unfiltered self..."

Maya Jama has landed a role as a regular panellist on Celebrity Juice.

The 26-year-old appeared on the popular comedy show a number of times as a guest during the last series, but will now be a regular on the show alongside host Keith Lemon and team leaders Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the TV and radio presenter wrote: “NEWS IS OUTTT 😅 I am now part of the @celebjuiceofficial fam which is bloody mental considering I grew up watching the show & basically wanted to be @keithlemon as a teen😭”.

“Very nuts & such a blessing being on a show that allows me to be my true unfiltered self 🥺if you know me you’ll know how gassed I am 😂 So look out for my little head as I’ll be a regular on the show now ✨✨,” she added.

Keith Lemon commented: “Lovely having you part of our RAD MAD FAM xx”

The news comes after Maya landed a major presenting gig on BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star, taking over from Stacey Dooley.

The competition follows ten up and coming makeup artists, who compete in a series of challenges in the hopes of taking home the title of the UK’s next big MUA.