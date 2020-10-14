Maya Jama hits back at critics – after BBC viewers expressed outrage over her ‘revealing’ outfits

Maya Jama has fiercely defended the outfits she wears on TV, after BBC viewers expressed outrage over her wardrobe.

Over the summer, some people complained about the low-cut outfits Maya wore as she hosted the BBC1 series Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer.

Responding to the backlash she received, Maya told MailOnline: “I’ve always worn the same thing but when I was slimmer nobody commented on it and as soon as you have got a fuller figure people are shocked and insulted by your body, so I found it ridiculous.”

“I’ve been wearing the same outfits, the same cut tops, my entire career and there was never really that many comments on it until I started putting on a bit of weight.”

“I was like ‘Gosh, if you’re shocked at boobs or even just a bit of cleavage on telly, I don’t know how people cope when they go to the swimming pool or the beach because there’s a lot more boobs on show there.'”

“It’s a woman’s body – I don’t feel like it should cause such outrage. I’m going to continue to dress how I’ve always dressed no matter what size I am,” Maya said.

“The internet is outrage city. In real life, people wouldn’t say those things. I just have to laugh now, I don’t let those things bother me as much as they used to.”

“I know people are angry and when they’re online they want an outlet, and it’s people in the public eye who they want to go for. It is what it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on Oct 5, 2020 at 2:28am PDT

Maya continued: “Everybody has got different ideas of what they have as an ideal body shape, some people want to look really skinny, some people want to look really curvy, some people don’t care, some people really do care.”

“It depends on each person, it’s subjective. So I just do what makes me happy and in terms of my body, I prefer myself as fuller.”

“Other people have their own opinions on how they prefer me to look but I’m certainly not letting that influence my own ideas,” she added.