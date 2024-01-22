Maya Jama hit with ‘ban’ by Love Island bosses for All Stars series

Maya Jama is reportedly “banned” from flying back and forth to the UK while filming Love Island: All Stars in South Africa.

According to the Daily Mail, the popular presenter and her glam team clocked up a 12,000-mile round trip last year to host just ten minutes of the dating show.

Amid concerns over the programme’s carbon footprint, bosses have reportedly tweaked the show’s format to prevent Maya from flying so frequently.

A source told the outlet: “ITV was mortified when it became apparent Maya had been jetting across the globe with her hairdresser, make-up artist and stylist.

“This year there is no chance of her being able to go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITV told Metro.co.uk: “Love Island aims to achieve the highest standards of sustainability both on and off screen and our efforts have been recognised by achieving Bafta’s ‘albert Certification’ standard, which is a requirement for all ITV shows.”

“We are entirely committed to tackling climate change and championing sustainability, and we always seek to influence our audience on how to live life in a sustainable way, through initiatives such as our pre-loved fashion partnership and reusable water bottles.”

“Additionally, this series, the Love Island Villa location generates its own electricity via solar panels and wherever possible we use local crews and local suppliers to lower our carbon footprint.”

Maya frequently documents her first-class flight travel on Instagram, where she has over 3million followers.