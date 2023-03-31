Maya Jama announced as the new face of MAJOR global brand

Maya Jama is the new face of Rimmel London.

The Love Island host took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share the exciting news with her 2.7 million followers.

She wrote: “SCREAMING! 😭 So excited to announce that I am the new global brand ambassador for @rimmellondonuki.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Maya continued: “I grew up with this brand and have dreamed about saying the iconic ‘London look’ line on tv one day and now it’s happening I don’t even have the words, following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Adwoa and more doesn’t even make sense in my mind but I am honoured.”

“16-year-old me who moved to London from Bristol with a bag of dreams would not have believed you if you said 12 years later I would be a part of such a legendary London staple, London is my homeee and and now you can catch me living the London Look 💄❤️.”

Meanwhile, Rimmel London said: “✨BIG BEAUTY NEWS! ✨ Maya Jama is OUR NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR here at Rimmel London💥.”

“We are so excited to welcome Maya to the Rimmel family! Cling Cling 🥂😎.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimmel London UK 🇬🇧& IRE 🇮🇪 (@rimmellondonuki)

Maya has filled the shoes of Kate Moss, who has been the face of the brand for nearly 20 years.

It was previously reported that the 28-year-old had landed the “multi-million pound deal” on the back of her Love Island success.

A source told The UK Sun: “Rimmel is one of the biggest brands in beauty with a very British core, so pinpointing Maya to be their figurehead shows she’s very much the It Girl of the moment.”

“They needed a big name to take over from Kate, who had already stepped back from the role,” the source continued.

“Rimmel believes Maya ticks that box — plus they hope she can also appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.”

“A backlash is expected given Maya is nearly half Kate’s age, but the company are happy with their decision. It’s a dream come true for Maya.”