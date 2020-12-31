Maya Jama and Stormzy ‘spent time together over Christmas’ – after splitting last year

Maya Jama and Stormzy reportedly spent time together over Christmas.
The former couple split back in August last year, after dating for four years – with Stormzy later apologising for “publicly disrespecting” his ex.
A source told The Sun: “Stormzy and Maya remained friends after their split and they decided to spend some time together over Christmas.”
“They kept it very low key and remained at her place in the capital.
“Both Stormzy and Maya have made it clear it’s too early to start talking about romance,” the insider explained.
“This is very much friendship but their mates think something could happen between them in the future.
“They made a lovely couple and given everything that’s happened this year, it seems they could grow closer again.”
Following the split, Stormzy said that he felt like he owed Maya a public apology.
The rapper told BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “It was a hot topic and I’m going on record now and I’m apologising. I’m trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful and be very clear in my truth.
“I’m not trying to shy away from it. It was a public disrespect. It was a public disrespect that needed a public apology.”
He continued: “That girl gave me the world. I will wholeheartedly say that’s a phenomenal woman that loved man wholeheartedly and was man’s everything.”
“And I disrespected and was inconsiderate – a big disrespect. The least I can do is come out and say, come on. I will say it 100 per cent loud and clear that’s a brilliant woman – we shared something very deep and she loved me wholeheartedly. And man went out and disrespected.”
Stormzy previously admitted he hoped to reconcile with Maya, admitting he wanted to marry her and start a family together.
Goss.ie have contacted a rep for both Maya and Stormzy for comment.
For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.
Take a listen:
The Gosscast is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.