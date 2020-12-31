Maya Jama and Stormzy ‘spent time together over Christmas’ – after splitting last year

Maya Jama and Stormzy ‘spent time together over Christmas’ – after splitting...

Maya Jama and Stormzy reportedly spent time together over Christmas.

The former couple split back in August last year, after dating for four years – with Stormzy later apologising for “publicly disrespecting” his ex.

A source told The Sun: “Stormzy and Maya remained friends after their split and they decided to spend some time together over Christmas.”

“They kept it very low key and remained at her place in the capital.

“Both Stormzy and Maya have made it clear it’s too early to start talking about romance,” the insider explained.

“This is very much friendship but their mates think something could happen between them in the future.

“They made a lovely couple and given everything that’s happened this year, it seems they could grow closer again.”