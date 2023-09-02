Maya Jama and Stormzy recall how they first met in sweet resurfaced video

Maya Jama and Stormzy have recalled how they first met in a sweet resurfaced video.

The couple were in a relationship for four years, before they called it quits in 2019.

The fan favourite couple have since confirmed they’re back together, after they were papped holding hands in Greece last month.

Since then, a video of the couple talking about how they first met has resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Maya says: “The first time I laid eyes on [Stormzy]..,” before it cuts to the rapper saying: “Oooh, when was the first time I laid eyes on Maya? That was at…”

The Love Island host interrupts: “… at Red Bull Culture Clash,” before her beau confirms: “It was Culture Clash 2014.”

Maya says: “He was coming out for Boy Better Know, and I was just backstage like going wild.”

Stormzy explains: “[I] saw her again at the after party. Looking back, I think she was drunk.”

Maya says: “He filmed me on Snapchat, and I was like [eccentric], and I actually interviewed him for MTV the day after that.”

The rapper sweetly reveals: “I would have been trying to impress.”