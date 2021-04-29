Maya Jama and Clara Amfo announced as backstage hosts for the 2021 BRIT Awards

The awards show will take place on May 11

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo have been announced as the backstage hosts for the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.

Sharing the news via the official BRITs Instagram account, the awards show revealed the popular presenters would be hosting the backstage show on the night.

The news comes after the BRITs revealed they would be going ahead with an audience of 4,000 people, as part of the UK government’s research programme into live events.

Audience members will not have to wear face coverings or socially distance, however they will have to provide proof of a negative Covid test before entering the venue.

Guests will also be asked to take a test after the event for research purposes, and will be required to provide details to NHS Test and Trace.

2,500 tickets will be gifted to key workers from the Greater London area, to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo would be making her debut UK performance at the BRIT Awards. Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One are also scheduled to perform on the night. Check out the full list of BRIT Award nominees here.