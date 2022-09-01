Maya Jama and Ben Simmons hit by more split reports – after shutting down breakup rumours

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been hit by more split reports, just weeks after they shut down rumours they had broken up.

The NY Post has reported that the British presenter, 28, and the Australian basketball star, 26, have officially called off their engagement.

A source close to the couple said: “It’s been a difficult time for them. While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds.”

“They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.”

Maya is mostly based in the UK, where she has numerous TV and modelling obligations, while Ben lives in Brooklyn, NY, where he’s currently preparing for the upcoming NBA season.

The insider continued: “After many long nights and hours of heartfelt talks, they finally realized as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel have made it incredibly impossible to make it work.”

“They had no idea the challenges they would face when handling all the logistics of making a life together in two countries.”

The source said ending their engagement was “one of the hardest decisions of their lives”, but the pair hope to remain in each other’s lives as “there is a lot of love between them.”

The news comes just weeks after Maya and Ben appeared to shut down rumours they had split earlier this month.

After The Sun reported that the couple had called off their engagement, Maya tweeted: “Stop believing ‘sources’ in papers plz.”

Ben retweeted her message, and days later the sports star took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy 28th birthday.

The Brooklyn Nets player proposed to Maya last Christmas, after just seven months of dating.

The pair were first romantically linked in June 2021, after they were spotted on a night out at Sexy Fish in London’s Mayfair.

Maya was previously in a relationship with grime rapper Stormzy for four years, before they called it quits in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ben famously dated Kendall Jenner on-and-off for a year, before they split in May 2019.