Maya Jama addresses rumours she’s dating fashion designer Riccardo Tisci

The presenter shared a cosy snap with the Burberry boss on Instagram, sparking romance rumours

Maya Jama has addressed rumours she’s dating Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.

The presenter sparked romance rumours with the 46-year-old on Friday, after posting a cosy snap with him to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “🇬🇧 ❤️ Litness in London @riccardotisci17.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Riccardo, who is the Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, also shared the snap.

He captioned the post: “Out Out … @mayajama.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Maya shut down the dating rumours, writing: “You lot need to chill he’s my honey not my mansss.”

The news comes amid reports Maya is ‘dating’ NBA star Ben Simmons.

A source told The Mirror Maya recently visited the basketball player in Philadelphia, adding: “Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben.”

“They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”

