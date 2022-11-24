Max George slams claims his relationship with Maisie Smith is ‘controversial’

Max George has slammed claims his relationship with Maisie Smith is “controversial” due to their 13-year age gap.

The singer, 34, started dating the 21-year-old soap star in August, and the couple have already moved in together.

Since they went public with their romance, Max and Maisie have faced a lot of criticism over their sizeable age gap.

Clearly tired of the negative comments surrounding their relationship, Max tweeted on Thursday: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’…”

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the f**k are they implying? I’d love an explanation please.”

I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’… a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the fuck are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) November 23, 2022

Earlier this week, Maisie defended their relationship during an interview with Hello! magazine, as she addressed their age difference.

The EastEnders star said: “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded.”

“I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”