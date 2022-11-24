Ad
Max George slams claims his relationship with Maisie Smith is ‘controversial’

Max George has slammed claims his relationship with Maisie Smith is “controversial” due to their 13-year age gap.

The singer, 34, started dating the 21-year-old soap star in August, and the couple have already moved in together.

Since they went public with their romance, Max and Maisie have faced a lot of criticism over their sizeable age gap.

Clearly tired of the negative comments surrounding their relationship, Max tweeted on Thursday: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’…”

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the f**k are they implying? I’d love an explanation please.”

Earlier this week, Maisie defended their relationship during an interview with Hello! magazine, as she addressed their age difference.

The EastEnders star said: “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded.”

“I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

