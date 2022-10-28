Max George and Maisie Smith spark engagement rumours on romantic holiday

Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked engagement rumours, after jetting off on a romantic holiday together.

The Wanted singer was first linked to the EastEnders actress in August, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

Earlier this week, the couple jetted to Cyprus for a fun-filled holiday with both of their families.

On Thursday night, the lovebirds shared sweet snaps of them posing together on their “baecation”.

However, it wasn’t long before eagle-eyed fans noticed a massive sparkler on Maisie’s ring finger.

One fan commented on the post, “Is that an engagement ring? 💕” while another replied, “I thought the same.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

Insiders have since told The Sun that the couple aren’t engaged, but they have taken a huge step in their relationship.

A source said: “Maisie and Max are absolutely smitten and wanted their families to meet properly. They have flown out to Cyprus along with both their families for some proper bonding time together.”

“Maisie’s schedule is really hectic because of the Strictly tour so they thought taking a holiday as a big group would be a chance for them to all properly get to know one another – rather than just a snatched few hours in the UK.”

“Max is head over heels for Maisie and wanted his family to see just why she was the perfect woman for him. It is a sign of how seriously they are both taking this.”

“This is not a flash in the pan romance for Maisie and Max and everyone seems to be getting on well which is all they could have hoped for,” the source added.

The news comes after Maisie posted a cryptic video on social media, which lead fans to believe the couple had split.

On Tuesday, the EastEnders star posted a TikTok which featured a number of snippets of her crying with the music Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All) by Omar Apollo playing in the background.

One fan commented: “Hope you’re okay angel 🥺🤍,” while another said: “they’ve broken up?”

However, Max was quick to shut down any concerns around their relationship by leaving a comment which said: “My absolute world, my angel.”

The couple’s romance was first revealed in August, after they were spotted kissing on a flight to Crete.

At the time, an onlooker told The Sun: “They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight. Snogging and giggling like any new couple.”

“We recognised Maisie at first. They were both wearing sunglasses even on the plane and Max was also wearing a red bucket hat, so it looked like they were trying to be a bit incognito.”

“They are definitely an item. My wife said it was a bit over the top at one stage. They were smooching, holding hands and kissing.”

Max and Maisie, who have an age gap of 13 years, both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020 – when The Wanted star was still in a relationship with Stacey Giggs.