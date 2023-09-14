Mauricio Umansky signs up for popular reality show – amid Kyle Richards marriage struggles

Mauricio Umansky has signed up for a popular reality show, amid his and Kyle Richards’ recent marriage struggles.

Back in July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had split after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, the couple denied claims they were getting a divorce, but admitted they were having a “rough year”.

They wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they added.

Mauricio has since signed up for the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, revealing his family are “excited” to see him on the show.

It comes after Kyle admitted dealing with their marriage struggles in the public eye has been tough.

Speaking to fans during an Amazon Live session last month, the reality star said: “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

“Obviously we care about each other a lot,” she continued, before noting how they recently returned from a holiday to Italy with their entire family.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in 1996, and share three daughters together – Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

The actress also has daughter Farrah, 34, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Reports of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation came after fans began questioning the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Amid the speculation, Kyle and Morgan decided to poke fun at the speculation by playing love interests in Morgan’s new music video for her song ‘Fall in Love With Me’.

In the three-minute video, Kyle and Morgan play neighbours who admire each other from afar, before they strip down together for a bath.

The video ends with the pair feeding each other fruit, and leaning in for several kisses.

At the time, Mauricio showed his support by commenting under a clip of the video on Instagram, writing: “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”