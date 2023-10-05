Mauricio Umansky hints at reunion with Kyle Richards as he reacts to explosive RHOBH trailer

Mauricio Umansky has hinted at a potential reunion with Kyle Richards, as he reacted to the explosive trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, recently confirmed their separation following a “challenging” year.

Amid their marriage woes, the trailer for the upcoming season of RHOBH dropped, teasing the breakdown of their marriage.

Hours after the clip was released, Mauricio was interviewed backstage at Dancing with the Stars, which he’s currently taking part in.

When asked if he’s seen the trailer, the real estate agent replied: “Actually, I haven’t seen it. I knew it was going to have high drama to it.

“I knew they were dramatizing it. I had been talking to Kyle about what was coming on. I didn’t want to get thrown off by it,” he confessed.

“So, I’ll probably go and watch it later.”

The 53-year-old then stressed he and Kyle are attempting to repair their marriage, and aren’t ready to “throw in the towel”.

“We’re trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we’re not private people,” he explained.

“We’re public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It’s been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we’re not in a rush.”

Mauricio said he hopes fans will “give us the moment to figure it out”, before insisting: “We’re trying to not let all the hoopla get to us and we’re gonna work on it and we’re gonna see what happens.”

Last week, Mauricio confirmed he and Kyle are “currently separated”, after 27 years of marriage.

The couple’s marriage problems first hit headlines in July, but at the time they shut down claims they were getting a divorce.

In a statement, they said: “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

“But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

During his appearance on The Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast last month, Mauricio insisted he and Kyle are still working on their marriage.

However, the realtor then backtracked on his comments.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant told TMZ: “Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?”

“We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

Mauricio clarified that during his appearance on the Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast, he only meant to say that divorce is not up for discussion at the moment.

“Divorce is not part of our conversation right now,” he said. “That is not part of what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a separation.”

“We’ve had 26 amazing years,” he said, emphasising that the past year has been “really tough” on both of them.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in 1996, and share three daughters together – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

The actress also has daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.