Mauricio Umansky enjoys ‘dinner date’ with actress – after separating from wife Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has been spotted on a “dinner date” with an actress, after separating from his wife Kyle Richards.

The realtor and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who have been married for 27 years, recently confirmed their separation following a “challenging” year.

Mauricio, who is currently appearing on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, has since been pictured dining with actress Leslie Bega and his parents Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky in Beverly Hills.

The photo was shared by Estella on Instagram, and she captioned the post: “We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation.”

Leslie works at real estate firm The Agency with Mauricio.

It comes after Mauricio stressed he and Kyle are attempting to repair their marriage, and aren’t ready to “throw in the towel”.

Speaking backstage on DWTS, the 53-year-old said: “We’re trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we’re not private people.”

“We’re public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It’s been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we’re not in a rush.”

Mauricio said he hopes fans will “give us the moment to figure it out”, before insisting: “We’re trying to not let all the hoopla get to us and we’re gonna work on it and we’re gonna see what happens.”

The couple’s marriage problems first hit headlines in July, but at the time they shut down claims they were getting a divorce.

In a statement, they said: “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

During his appearance on The Agency Dallas’ Red Mic podcast last month, Mauricio insisted he and Kyle are still working on their marriage.

However, the realtor then backtracked on his comments, confirming they are currently separated.

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot back in 1996, and share three daughters together – Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

The actress also has daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.