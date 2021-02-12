Maura Higgins wins praise for sharing ‘raw’ makeup-free photo

The reality star has encouraged fans to "be comfortable and proud in your own skin"

Maura Higgins has won praise for sharing a “raw” makeup-free photo of herself.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island star uploaded a candid snap sans makeup or fake tan, alongside an important message.

She captioned the post: “RAW … like many of us, there are so many times I stop to read the nasty comments in my DM’s or online & every single time I can’t help but think of the younger generation stepping on the social media bandwagon!”

The Longford native continued: “Us women especially get criticised day in and day out about our body’s, hair, makeup, skin… I could go on forever.”

“I am very lucky to be confident inside & out and I want to empower woman to do the same.”

“We don’t need to use filters or apps, being yourself is more than enough although a minority of the online community sometimes try and convince us otherwise.”

“Everyone preaches to be kind to others when really we need to also preach how important it is to be kind to ourselves; be comfortable and proud in your own skin,” she added.

Fans and friends of the reality star flooded the comment section with words of praise.

Fellow Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague commented: “Love this so much. You’re everything ❤️.”

Irish influencer and former model Roz Purcell wrote: “The 👑 👏👏👏 great post! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Maura’s boyfriend Chris Taylor also shared his support in the comment section by writing: “PREEEEEEEEEACH, you absolute queen ♥️😍.”