Maura Higgins ‘the favourite’ to host Big Brother revival series

Maura Higgins is reportedly the favourite to host the upcoming Big Brother revival series.

The popular reality series will make its much anticipated return to UK television in 2023, moving from Channel 4 to ITV.

According to The Sun, Love Island 2019 star Maura is the frontrunner to host the show.

A source told the publication: “Producers are determined to distance themselves from former Big Brother names but the former favourite, Mo Gilligan, is now busy in the States.”

“Now bosses are looking at female stars who have the strength to hold the show together, while also the warmth to gently quiz contestants in the way that Davina McCall and Emma Willis did so well.”

“Maura is a homegrown ITV talent who has all that – plus of course looks great on screen.”

Maura has also been tipped to host the 2023 series of Love Island, following news Laura Whitmore will not be returning to the show.

The Longford native won Best Female TV Presenter at the Gossies 2022 for RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland.

When Big Brother returns to our screens, a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

Big Brother’s Bit On The Side is also reportedly set to make a comeback when the beloved reality series returns next year.