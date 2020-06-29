Maura Higgins teases her new TV documentary

The show was unexpectedly postponed earlier this year

Maura Higgins has revealed the trailer for her new documentary Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me!

The Love Island star will appear in her own TV series from July on ITV2.

Sharing the official trailer for the show on her Instagram story last night, Maura wrote: “It’s coming….”

The documentary was originally to air in February this year, before it was unexpected pulled.

The documentary will follow the 29-year-old as she prepares to compete in the 5km Spartan Race – an extreme obstacle course.

“One minute I’m living my Love Island dream, the next I’m face to face with my worst nightmare,” the star states, “I’d rather stick pins in my eyeballs.”

Maura’s new show coming soon pic.twitter.com/3EqBviOOiG — shirleycorlett (@shirleycorlett1) June 28, 2020

It’s been a busy week for the Longford beauty, following the launch of her 34-piece Inglot makeup collection along with the debut of her YouTube channel.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.