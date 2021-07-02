Maura Higgins taking her romance with Giovanni Pernice ‘slow’ because she’s ‘worried he’s a player’

The Love Island star and the Strictly pro were first linked last month

Maura Higgins is reportedly taking her romance with Giovanni Pernice “slow” because she’s “worried he’s a player”.

The Love Island star and the Strictly Come Dancing pro were first linked last month, but Maura doesn’t want to “rush into anything”.

A source told OK! magazine “Maura is enjoying the attention and she thinks he’s so hot. He’s really charming, but she is a little worried he might be a player.”

She doesn’t want to get hurt, so she’s taking it slow. She’s enjoying single life so won’t rush into anything.”

The insider added: “Giovanni is smitten. He always fancied her and slid into her DMs. It’s very early days.”

Maura has previously dated fellow Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, while Giovanni has dated ­his former Strictly co-stars Georgia May Foote and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Maura and Giovanni were first linked last month, after they started following each other on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Irish TV personality and the Italian dancer appeared to stay at the same hotel in Cornwall.

Last weekend, they also both shared photos from the Italy v Austria Euros match.