Maura Higgins surprises her family in the BEST way

Maura Higgins has surprised her family in the best way by taking them on a trip to Paris.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Longford, was recently announced as the social media host for the spin-off series, Love Island Games – which aired on Peacock on November 1st.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday morning, Maura revealed she had whisked her family off on a trip to France – stopping off first at Disneyland Paris.

The TV personality who resides in London, was pictured wearing a set of Minnie Mouse ears as she wrote: “Surprised my family with a trip to Paris… first stop Disneyland.”

Maura shared a snap of their commute on the Eurostar, along with an adorable picture of her niece, who also sported a set of Minnie Mouse ears.

Maura is set to come face-to-face with her ex Curtis Prichard on Love Island Games, which premiered on Tuesday, as he’s a contestant on the show’s first season.

The 32-year-old split from the professional dancer in March 2020, just seven months after they struck up a romance on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The former couple didn’t exactly end on the best terms, as Curtis was accused of “cheating” on Maura – which he later denied.

It’s safe to say fans are very excited about the prospect of Maura and Curtis coming face-to-face, as she will be required to interview him behind-the-scenes.