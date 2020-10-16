Maura Higgins suggests being ‘friends with benefits’ with Chris Taylor – as they address romance rumours

Fans are rooting for these two to get together

Maura Higgins suggests being ‘friends with benefits’ with Chris Taylor – as...

Maura Higgins suggested being “friends with benefits” with Chris Taylor, as they addressed romance rumours on Thursday’s Love Island: What Happened Next.

Over the past few months, the Love Island stars have been plagued by rumours that they’re secretly dating – despite insisting their relationship is strictly platonic.

During the episode, Maura said: “I do receive a lot of messages and so does Chris. It’s always, ‘You and Chris would make a perfect couple, why don’t you get together?'”

Chris then said: “Some people might think me and Maura are a really good pair, and we are, we get on really well…”

“We’ve got similar personalities, similar banter. We hang out all the time. I think to find someone you can be really comfortable with is really rare.”

Maura then jokingly said: “Maybe someday we might be friends with benefits? Who knows!”