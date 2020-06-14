Maura Higgins spotted out with fellow Love Island stars

The reality star was out and about in London

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease in the UK, Maura Higgins has been spotted back out and about in London.

The Longford beauty was spotted on Instagram, on Michael Griffiths’ stories.

The fireman shared a video enjoying lunch with his fellow cast mates including Maura, Danny Williams, Christopher Taylor and Jordan Hames.

Maura and Christopher in particular have faced rumours of a romance since leaving the villa, with fans dying for the duo to get together.

Sporting a white crop-top and black leggins, Maura showed off her toned mid-drift.

The brunette also pulled her hair into a high bun, as she shared stories on her own Instagram page.

Maura Higgins keeps it casual as she heads out to dinner with her fellow Love Islanders – Daily Mail https://t.co/ExytG0ZaLn pic.twitter.com/7z7V4LgQNg — Franseza (@fransezas) June 14, 2020

Maura, 29, was snapped by paparazzi as she walked into the venue.

