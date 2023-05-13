Maura Higgins sparks speculation she’ll return to the villa for Love Island spin-off

Maura Higgins has sparked speculation she’ll return to the villa for the Love Island spin-off.

Last month, it was confirmed that an All Stars series of the hit dating show was in the works.

The spin-off series will bring together popular contestants from the US, UK, Australian and other international versions of the dating show for a second shot at love.

The show, titled Love Island Games, will see a group of singletons couple up and complete in a number of games and challenges.

One couple will be crowned the winner.

Love Island Games, produced by ITV Entertainment, will air on Peacock this autumn.

While the line-up for the show has not yet been revealed, Maura has teased that she may be returning to the dating show.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, Maura shared a snap from inside the ITV America offices, which are based in Hollywood.

Although she didn’t caption the photo, the Longford native tagged her locations as ITV Studios America.

The 32-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island 2019.

Maura placed third on the hit dating show alongside her then-beau Curtis Pritchard.

It comes just days after Love Island 2021 star Luca Bish paid a visit to the Hollywood-based ITV America offices.

The fishmonger shared a snap, which saw a placard on the wall shows signs for ITV Global Distribution, ITV America, ITV Entertainment and ITV Studios America.

The reality star cryptically penned: “morning meetings 🎥🎬🍿.”