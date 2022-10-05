Maura Higgins sparks rumours she’s fallen out with Love Island co-star Lucie Donlan

Maura Higgins has sparked rumours she’s fallen out with her Love Island co-star Lucie Donlan.

The Longford native struck up a close friendship with the surfer during their time on the dating show back in 2019, and the pair even jetted off on a trip to the Maldives last year.

However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Maura has unfollowed Lucie on Instagram, hinting that they are no longer friends.

Despite unfollowing Lucie and not liking any of her recent posts, Maura still follows the blonde beauty’s fiancé Luke Mabbott on the app.

Luke and Lucie also still follow Maura on Instagram.

Goss.ie has contacted Maura’s rep for comment.

Lucie and Maura’s last Instagram posts together are from their trip to the Maldives in November last year.

The reality stars jetted off to the tropical paradise alongside Laura Stanford to celebrate Maura’s 31st birthday.

At the time, Maura gushed over the fact she has the “bestest friends” who made her birthday “extra special”.